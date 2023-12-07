MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani-Blue Jays match has Dodgers 'worried'
The Los Angeles Dodgers, long considered the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani, may have a challenger in the sweepstakes. The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly a match for the two-way superstar.
By Curt Bishop
The MLB Winter Meetings have come and gone. Not much took place in the four days that were spent in Nashville.
What is largely believed to be holding things up is the fact that Shohei Ohtani has still yet to sign. His free agency has been very mysterious in a lot of ways, as things have been kept relatively quiet.
However, a recent report from Shi Davidi of SportsNet suggests that the Toronto Blue Jays may have the inside track on Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers have long been considered the favorites to land the two-way star, but Toronto reportedly has made a solid pitch to Ohtani, which has the Dodgers "worried."
Davidi also reported that the Blue Jays are willing to give him all the time and space he needs to make his decision, regardless of where he ultimately goes.
Toronto Blue Jays make strong pitch to Shohei Ohtani
This may ultimately bode well for the Blue Jays.
Again, Ohtani has preferred to keep things relatively silent in terms of his free agency and the rumors that have come with it. While the Dodgers would give him the opportunity to stay on the West Coast, which he reportedly prefers to do, manager Dave Roberts was also very public about the team's meeting with the two-time American League MVP.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have kept their cards close to the vest in terms of their pursuit of Ohtani.
If Ohtani ultimately were to sign in Toronto, the Blue Jays would instantly become favorites to win the AL East, something they have not accomplished since 2015. Toronto won 89 games during the regular season and secured the third and final Wild Card spot before being eliminated by the Minnesota Twins.
But Ohtani would give them an extra power bat from the left side, and when he returns to pitching in 2025, he'll join a rotation that already features Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Jose Berrios.
Ohtani is expected to make his decision by the end of the week.