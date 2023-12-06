MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani's decision timeline revealed
There is now a clear idea of when Shohei Ohtani will reveal which team he will sign with this offseason.
By Scott Rogust
MLB free agency began a while ago, but there hasn't been a lot done in terms of big moves. Usually, a bulk of the big free agent signings take place at the Winter Meetings. That hasn't been the case thus far in Nashville, Tenn., as teams are waiting for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani to decide where he will play in 2024 and beyond. Only now have details about team meetings been revealed, as Ohtani's camp had told teams he prefers to keep things private.
So, when could the baseball world expect Ohtani to announce his decision?
During an appearance on MLB Network's Hot Stove, insider Jon Morosi reported that Ohtani is expected to choose where he will play in 2024 and beyond before the end of the weekend.
Shohei Ohtani expected to announce free agency decision before end of the weekend
So there you have it. There's the finish line, and it's getting close.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier in the offseason that Ohtani's camp had preferred to keep his free agency process private and hinted that if information were to be linked, he would hold it against a team. But, at the Winter Meetings, details have come out.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the belief was that Ohtani had visited the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Ohtani had met with the San Francisco Giants in recent days, along with the Blue Jays. However, both teams refused to confirm if that was the case, per Nightengale.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that the team met with Othani at their home stadium "a couple of days ago." This did create a commotion among the Dodgers, with general manager Brandon Gomes being "surprised" how open Roberts was about discussing their private meeting with Ohtani.
Besides these three teams, the Angels are also expected to be in the running, with Nightengale listing them as a finalist.
The Ohtani saga could be reaching its end in the coming days. Once that does happen, it woudln't be shocking if there are a flurry of signings afterward.