MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani race loses major contender, leaves 4 finalists
Four finalists for free agent Shohei Ohtani have seemingly been revealed, while one National League team has been ruled out.
By Scott Rogust
The baseball world is waiting for the biggest domino to fall this offseason -- Los Angeles Angels ace and slugger Shohei Ohtani. The two-time American League MVP is a free agent and likely cash in on the richest contract in MLB history. As for when he will choose a team, the decision is reportedly expected in the next week, but it's unknown if that will come during the Winter Meetings.
As for which teams are in the running, one can seemingly be ruled out.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, a "high-ranking executive" said the Chicago Cubs' optimism of signing Ohtani "has significantly waned." With that, Nightengale says that it leaves the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and the Angels as the "likely finalists."
MLB Rumors: Cubs reportedly not confident about signing Shohei Ohtani
The Cubs made the first big splash of the MLB offseason when they signed manager Craig Counsell away from the rival Milwaukee Brewers. After finishing just one game outside of the postseason picture, the Cubs were obviously aiming high and were linked to Ohtani.
This isn't the first time that the Cubs were in on Ohtani. The Cubs were finalists to sign Ohtani out of Japan in 2017. Ultimately, Ohtani signed with the Angels and became one of baseball's biggest stars. Now, it seems like the Cubs are not going to sign him yet again.
There have been no real updates in regards to which teams Ohtani was meeting with. That's because a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that Ohtani's camp would hold it against interested teams if they were to leak meeting details to the media. There was one to break through on Monday from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who reported there was a belief that Ohtani visited the Blue Jay's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla.
It appears that the field for Ohtani has dwindled, and the Cubs are seemingly not one of those final teams. Now, Cubs fans are probably wondering what the team can pivot to next if they miss out on arguably the top free agent in recent memory.