AL Wild Card race: The 3 contenders and one team who will let its fans down
The 2023 regular season is coming to an end. It's now or never for these teams to make their final push in hopes of clinching a spot or going home just short.
The 2023 MLB Postseason is going to start soon. The AL Wild Card has been in a tight race with the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners all still in t he running. Sadly, only three of these amazing teams can and will make the postseason.
No. 3 Contender who will make the postseason: Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers currently hold a 64.9 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs. In addition, they are currently half a game above the Seattle Mariners for the third wild-card slot.
The Rangers have ten games remaining in the 2023 season, with seven of them coming against the Seattle Mariners in what will be a winner-takes-all series. They also play three games against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers must play seven of their next ten games versus the Seattle Mariners. In the 2023 season, the Rangers hold a record of 5-1 versus the Mariners. With both teams competing for the final wild-card spot, they must rely on the Tampa Bay Rays to dominate the Toronto Blue Jays if both hope to make the playoffs.