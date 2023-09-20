AL Wild Card race: The 3 contenders and one team who will let its fans down
The 2023 regular season is coming to an end. It's now or never for these teams to make their final push in hopes of clinching a spot or going home just short.
No. 2 Contender who will make the postseason: Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays currently hold an 83 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs. While they are up half a game and holding the second wild-card slot, they have some tough battles coming up.
The Blue Jays have only 11 games left in the 2023 season. If they don't start winning the majority of games to finish, it could eliminate them from the playoffs once again. They have to play the Yankees two more times, then visit the Rays for three games, then return to play the Yankees three more times before finishing with the Tampa Bay Rays.
That amounts to the Blue Jays having to play five more games against the Yankees to finish the 2023 season and six more games against the Tampa Bay Rays. Against the Yankees, the Blue Jays currently hold a 4-4 record, with five of the games being decided by three runs or fewer. Unlike the Yankees, the Blue Jays hold a losing record of 3-4 against the Tampa Bay Rays. This, like the other races, will come down to the final games.
The main advantage the Toronto Blue Jays hold is that the Yankees are nearly officially out of the postseason (0.1% chance of the Wild Card spot) and won't try as hard to win, and the Rays have several injuries to manage. Besides a few injuries, the Blue Jays are a healthy team that could, and hopefully will, push through at last.