Former Alabama star believes Tide would beat Michigan by 30, despite loss to Michigan
Former Alabama football star Marlon Humphrey thinks the Crimson Tide would beat Michigan by 30 despite their loss to Michigan a week ago.
By Mark Powell
The 2024 National Championship left much to be desired for fans of SEC schools, in part because there were no conference representatives for the first time in a long time. Georgia and Alabama fell short of aspirations, giving way to the Big Ten and (gasps) Pac-12.
Michigan defeated Washington rather easily, winning the line of scrimmage and running the ball at will in the first and fourth quarters, specifically. Michael Penix had the worst game of his Washington career. JJ McCarthy only completed 10 passes.
Yet, to suggest that Georgia or Alabama would have defeated Michigan is misleading. Georgia had its chance to cement a spot in the top-4, yet they lost to an Alabama team which just weeks prior struggled against lowly Auburn in the Iron Bowl. While UGA stomped Florida State in the Orange Bowl, the Noles were missing half their starters, and even Kirby Smart acknowledged that made a difference.
Alabama literally lost to Michigan already. Stop it
Alabama fans upset at the quality of play have no one to blame but those on the current team. Alabama faced Michigan just a week ago and lost in overtime, blowing a second-half lead in the process. Jalen Milroe looked remarkably human against the same Michigan defense which shut down Penix. Perhaps there's a reason both quarterbacks struggled against an elite secondary.
But don't tell Marlon Humphrey that. The current Ravens cornerback and former Alabama star still thinks the Tide would have defeated Michigan or Washington by 30 on Monday night.
Either Humphrey was stirring the pot, or didn't watch his alma mater just a week ago in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan won in overtime over his Crimson Tide.
While 2023 served as a nice bounceback season for Alabama, they must hold their L for now. Jalen Milroe will likely be back next season, and another Playoff run awaits.