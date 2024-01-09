Georgia fans fully convinced they’d have beaten Michigan, won third straight title
Could the Georgia Bulldogs have defeated the Michigan Wolverines? Dawgs fans sure think so.
By Mark Powell
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated an undermanned Florida State squad, 63-3, in the Orange Bowl just over a week ago. The Bulldogs left an imprint on bowl season few in Athens will ever forget, as they were left out of the College Football Playoff top-four.
Georgia had a chance to punch its own ticket to the Playoff had they won the SEC Championship Game over Alabama. Yet, the Crimson Tide shocked the Dawgs and played their way into the CFP, where they lost to the eventual champion Michigan Wolverines.
Florida State received most of the attention as a playoff snub, as the Seminoles were left out of the tournament due to Jordan Travis's season-ending injury. FSU was undefeated at the time. However, perhaps Georgia should have received more hype as well. The Bulldogs loss to Alabama was its first defeat in three years. They had won back-to-back National Championships. Why were they so easily discarded by the committee?
Georgia football fans think they got robbed
The National Championship between Washington and Michigan didn't feature the best brand of football. There were easy mistakes, including some missed throws by Michael Penix Jr. which would have made a difference. JJ McCarthy of Michigan looked anything but a first-round draft pick, and both teams struggled mightily on third down.
In the first and fourth quarters, Michigan won the line of scrimmage and thus eventually the game. Would that have been the case against a loaded Georgia team? Those in Athens don't think so.
There were many more where that came from.
Georgia fans are a passionate bunch, and the Bulldogs looked like one of the best four teams in the country up until the SEC Championship, where untimely turnovers and missed opportunities cost UGA a chance at a three-peat.
I sure wouldn't bet against UGA in 2024.