Andy Reid is giving Patrick Mahomes obvious advice after Chiefs offseason moves
By Lior Lampert
We all know Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes possesses quite arguably the best arm in the NFL and a knack for making plays. However, he took a more conservative offensive approach this past season, evidenced by his career-low yards per pass attempt (7.0).
For context, that put Mahomes between current free agent Ryan Tannehill and Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy paced all gunslingers with a historically good 9.6 yards per pass.
So, what gives? Why is Mahomes not airing the ball out more often? Nonetheless, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has continuously urged the six-time Pro Bowler to let it rip. Not to mention, Kansas City has made two noteworthy roster transactions to encourage the former to take more deep shots.
In March, the Chiefs signed speedy veteran wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal. Moreover, they moved up in this year's draft to select Texas's Xavier Worthy -- who set an NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record -- in Round 1.
On Thursday, the Chiefs concluded the mandatory minicamp portion of their offseason workout program. But Mahomes acknowledged Reid's sentiment that he and the Chiefs need to be more assertive in pushing the ball downfield this season.
"If I don't, he throws little jabs at me like, 'Oh, you want to throw the checkdown here?''' Mahomes said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I'm like, 'I got you, Coach; we're going to push it.' It has been fun.''
Yes, Mahomes saw a considerable dip in aerial production last year, but the numbers do not tell the complete story. The 28-year-old threw to a cast of misfits who led the league in drops, lacking a primary vertical option with game-breaking quickness. Adding players like Brown and Worthy should help matters.
Based on Reid's emphasis to be more aggressive offensively and Kansas City's offseason acquisitions, we anticipate Mahomes putting his rocket arm to good use.