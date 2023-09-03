Andy Reid, Travis Kelce speak out on Chris Jones situation
As defensive tackle Chris Jones continues his holdout, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce spoke on the situation.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are just a couple of days away until they open up the season on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. As the game gets closer, the whispers from the fanbase regarding star defensive tackle Chris Jones, especially when he has yet to report to the team facility. Jones has been holding out of training camp, as he seeks a long-term contract extension. Jones has even teased potentially holding out until Week 8.
On Sunday, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Jones didn't report to the team facility, as he and the team are still far apart in contract negotiations. Sunday is considered a Wednesday practice for the Chiefs since they play on Thursday night, per Rapoport.
Once news broke of Jones' holdout continuing, head coach Andy Reid spoke about his star defensive tackle's absence. Reid said he doesn't know when Jones will report to the team.
Andy Reid and Travis Kelce comment on Chris Jones' holdout ahead of Chiefs season opener
Tight end Travis Kelce also spoke about Jones' holdout on the most recent episode of the "New Heights Podcast" with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Travis asked Jones to come back soon to help them win another Super Bowl, but in a more serious tone, said he was "deserving of all the money in the world," since he was the "best defensive player in the league." Travis ended things by asking Jones, "Please come back now."
Since holding out of training camp, Jones has accumulated $2 million in fines, while also surrendering a $500,000 workout bonus. As for how much he much money he's forfeiting per game, that will be around $1,083,333. This information comes courtesy of NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
A recent report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio indicated that the Chiefs were willing to replace Jones' salary for the upcoming season and pay him over $74 million over three years. In that offer, Jones would see $70 million guaranteed for injury, and a lesser amount fully guaranteed. Florio also writes that ProFootballTalk was told that Jones isn't seeking to make more than the $31.67 million annual salary like Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned on "SportsCenter" on Saturday that there was an uptick in discussions between Jones and the Chiefs, but there is still no deal done. Fowler notes that the Chiefs expect to be without Jones for the early part of the season.
With the NFL season opener taking place on Thursday night, Chiefs fans are undoubtedly going to be checking for updates and hoping that a deal between the team and Jones can be reached.