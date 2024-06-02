Is Angel Reese the WNBA's most impactful rookie?
By Nick Andre
Caitlin Clark has been the star of the WNBA rookie class. Her name alone holds weight as she is a terrific all-around talent. However, the question is has Clark been the best rookie in the early season? Other first-year players have also made a significant impact on their respective teams.
Angel Reese is one of the rookies who has been very impactful through the first few weeks of the season. What more can anyone expect from the former National Champion? The Chicago Sky are currently 3-4 on the season, which is a better start than many expected. Reese has been one of the bigger X-Factors for the Sky and continues to compete at a high level.
When Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, there were a lot of mixed emotions. Sure, she will have a very productive career. However, many questioned how her game could translate at the professional level. The weak spot in Reese’s game has been offense as she lacks a true post-game and a mid-range jumper.
Angel Reese shines early with Chicago Sky
While those attributes are areas of development for Reese, the one thing you can’t teach is passion and effort. Reese has shown to be an elite competitor since stepping foot into the WNBA. She takes every challenge personally and looks to have an advantage against her opponents.
Going to Chicago as the seventh pick was the best move for Reese. Many questioned why she wasn’t a top-five pick in the Draft. Well, the answer is fit matters. Reese could have shined for any other team that drafted her. But playing in Chicago under first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon will benefit her in the long run. Weatherspoon is a former WNBA player who understands the journey of what it takes to be great. She understands the value of having Reese on her team and pushes her to her maximum potential.
Reese has already been battle-tested in her early career. Her first two matchups were against the Dallas Wings who featured two post players Teaira McCowan and Kalani Brown. Reese was able to overcome the Twin Towers of Dallas and got a win in the second game after falling short in the first. Reese later shined in a matchup against the New York Liberty, where she faced another frontcourt duo of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. Once again, Reese was the shining star by pouring in 13 points and nine rebounds to help the Sky get another big win on the road.
Reese is averaging 11 points per game along with 8.2 rebounds. Rebounding has been her bread and butter as she’s currently No. 1 in offensive rebounds amongst rookies. Reese has yet to record a 20+ point performance in her career but she’s been the most impactful rookie for her team. The Sky are a team that many projected to be at the bottom of the standings but they’ve shocked the world with big wins against tough opponents.
As the season continues, the Rookie of the Year race will continue to be tight. Clark will continue to make an impact for the Indiana Fever while other rookies like Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and Reese make their mark as rookie favorites as well. How can Reese continue to stand out? By continuing to be a dominant force on both ends.
The Sky are a team that has something special brewing. With Reese being one of the X-Factors, they can continue to emerge as a respected team in the WNBA.