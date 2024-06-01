Angel Reese reveals custom pink 'Barbie' shoes for Caitlin Clark rematch
The whole of the WNBA will have eyes on Gainbridge FieldHouse on Saturday. It's the Indiana Fever. It's Caitlin Clark. It's the Chicago Sky. It's Angel Reese.
The two most high-profile figures in women's basketball will be facing off for the first time in pros, continuing their heated college rivalry.
Reese is going to dress up for the occasion, breaking out a brand new pair of pink "Barbie" branded Reebok's designed by Marvin Baroota, a Chicago-based artist.
A little over a week ago, Batoota designed some Barbie shoes for Reese but in Chicago Sky colors.
Reese was known as Bayou Barbie when she played at LSU. Upon joining the Sky, her nickname shifted to Chi Barbie, which was depicted on that pair of Reeboks.
The pink shoes will make Reese unmistakable on Indiana's court. Well, even more than she already would have been.
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry continues in the WNBA
Neither Reese nor Clark have managed to take the WNBA by storm early in their careers. Both have struggled to adjust to the pro game. However, it's also been plain to see they both possess immense potential. They just need time to settle in.
Saturday's matchup could be a showcase for both, with rivalry bringing out the best in them. Or it could ramp up the already overwhelming pressure and bring out the worst.
Reese is averaging 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. However, she's also committing 2.0 turnovers and 3.7 personal fouls per game.
Clark is leading the Fever with 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game. As capable a scorer and distributor as she's been, she's committing 5.7 turnovers and 2.1 personal fouls per game.
Chicago is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. That victory got them back to .500 at 3-3.
Wins have been more difficult to come by for Indiana. The Fever are 1-8 with their lone win also coming against the Sparks. They lost to the Seattle Storm on Thursday.