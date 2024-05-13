Another top prospect could follow in Jackson Holliday's footsteps in worst way
Before the season, Jackson Holliday and Jackson Chourio were two of baseball's top prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Both made their MLB debuts this season with Chourio graduating from prospect status and Holliday remaining the game's No. 1 prospect.
After an atrocious two for 34 streak to begin his career, the Orioles opted to send Holliday back down to the minor leagues to work out some kinks and get his confidence back. Chourio, on the other hand, has remained with Milwaukee. But since Christian Yelich returned from the injured list, Chourio may be headed in the same direction that Holliday went in.
Jackson Chourio could be headed in the same direction as top prospect Jackson Holliday
First thing's first, let's preface that both of these prospects are incredible talents that will likely have long, successful big-league careers.
But the fact of the matter is neither one of these two may be completely ready for big league pitching just yet. The Orioles have already noticed and acted on this idea with their young prospect. The Brewers may be following in the same direction.
When Christian Yelich returned from the injured list, the Brewers kept Chourio out of the starting nine on three straight occasions. He has since returned to the lineup on Sunday and is listed in the lineup for the Monday night game with the Pirates.
That begs the question: Is Chourio ready to be a big leaguer full time or would it benefit him and the team to send him down to Triple-A, like the Orioles did with Holliday?
The obvious answer is to leave him in the big leagues and find a spot on the field for him each time out. And that's what they've done for the better part of the season. But with a slash line of .214/.262/.333 and a 36/8 K/BB ratio, maybe a few weeks of tune up in Triple-A wouldn't be the worst idea.
If Milwaukee continues to struggle to find a spot for him in the lineup, they would be better off to send him down to Triple-A, where he can find his timing again, before bringing him back up in a few weeks.