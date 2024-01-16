Are Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury updates for Nuggets vs. 76ers
Tonight, the Denver Nuggets travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in a highly-anticipated clash between MVP frontrunners Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. However, will both be available to play?
By Lior Lampert
Tonight, in one of the more intriguing regular season matchups of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets travel to the Wells Fargo Center to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a nationally televised game. Of course, all eyes are going to be on the battle in the paint between MVP frontrunners and superstar centers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.
However, Jokic’s status on the injury report bears watching leading up to tip-off.
Jokic and Embiid have combined to win each of the last three NBA MVP awards, with the former earning the honors in consecutive campaigns from 2020-22 and the latter accomplishing the feat last season. With both players leading their respective teams to third place in the current conference standings, they’re firmly in contention to compete for the award again this year.
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
Embiid has no injury designation heading into tonight’s game versus the Nuggets, which suggests he will be available to suit up tonight without any limitations.
Embiid came back to action yesterday against the Houston Rockets after missing the previous three games with a knee injury. In his return, Embiid recorded 41 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes of playing time en route to a 124-115 victory for the 76ers. Barring any last-minute setbacks, Embiid should be out there tonight for Philly.
Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight?
Unlike Embiid, Jokic is currently listed on the injury report ahead of tonight’s game due to a left hip strain. However, the Nuggets have slated him as probable leading up to tip-off. A true iron man, Jokic has played in 40 of Denver's 41 games this season and suited up for 72 games or more in all but one of his nine seasons in the NBA.
Jokic seems to be on the right track to play tonight despite dealing with the hip injury.
Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic head-to-head stats
Throughout their careers, Embiid and Jokic have faced off on seven different occasions. In those games, Embiid’s teams have had the advantage, winning five contests. Against Jokic, Embiid averages 25.7 points per game to go with 11.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. Conversely, Jokic has averaged 21.9 points, 8.9 boards, 7.4 assists, 1.1, and 1.1 blocks per game.
How to watch Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic tonight
The game between the 76ers and the Nuggets will be televised nationally on TNT. Alternatively, those who wish to stream the game can do so on Sling TV.