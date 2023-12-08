3 huge trades the Arizona Coyotes could make to shake up the roster
The Arizona Coyotes are perhaps the biggest surprise in the NHL this season, meaning they could be buyers from now until the NHL trade deadline.
By Sion Fawkes
1. The Coyotes land Victor Olofsson from the Buffalo Sabres
The Coyotes and Sabres have been moving in two different directions this season despite initial preseason expectations. An injury bug has bitten Buffalo, forcing them to sit many of their key players early and call up hordes of prospects to make the best out of their current situation, but as the team gets healthier, there won’t be room for everyone.
Victor Olofsson has long been thought of as a potential trade piece, and the Coyotes could use one more pure scorer. Olofsson is also a tremendous power play specialist, especially if opponents leave him unaccounted for when he’s skating into the circle, and this could take Arizona’s already dangerous man advantage up yet another rung.
Josh Doan had ties to the Coyotes before he was even drafted since his dad, Shane, is one of the most well-known players in team history. But if Arizona is looking to win now, they would have no problem in acquiring the more established Olofsson by sending the former second-round pick to Buffalo.
Doan has been playing decent hockey this season for the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona’s AHL affiliate, tallying 11 points in 20 contests, and 12 penalty minutes. The Coyotes also have quite a few draft picks for 2024, and they’ll send a late-rounder to the Sabres as well.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference and Elite-Prospects)