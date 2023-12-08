3 huge trades the Arizona Coyotes could make to shake up the roster
The Arizona Coyotes are perhaps the biggest surprise in the NHL this season, meaning they could be buyers from now until the NHL trade deadline.
By Sion Fawkes
2. A familiar face returns to the desert to help the Coyotes on their playoff run
In September 2021, the Arizona Coyotes traded center Christian Dvorak to the Montreal Canadiens for a 2022 first-round pick and a second-rounder in 2024. The trade for picks was necessary at the time since the Coyotes entered rebuilding mode and weren’t expected to make the playoffs for at least a few seasons.
That has since changed, and now the Canadiens are looking to the future while the Coyotes have their eyes on making a playoff run for the here and now. This could entice Arizona to call up Montreal and see if they can work out a deal to bring Dvorak back to Tempe while trading away a young defenseman in Michael Kesselring.
Kesselring’s role hasn’t increased in Arizona, and through 10 games so far in 2023-24, he’s averaging just 13 minutes and 35 seconds of ice time. The former 164th-overall pick in 2018 has, however, proven he can be an effective NHL player, having just seen a four-game points streak snapped in last night’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Therefore, the youngster could entice the Canadiens front office as Kesselring could be yet another puzzle piece for a team that drafted David Reinbacher earlier this year. Kesselring would also join a team that also features a pair of promising blueliners in Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle.