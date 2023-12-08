3 huge trades the Arizona Coyotes could make to shake up the roster
The Arizona Coyotes are perhaps the biggest surprise in the NHL this season, meaning they could be buyers from now until the NHL trade deadline.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Coyotes have been the surprise team of the NHL so far in 2023-24, and they currently sit in the first wild-card spot with 28 points. Initially thought to be potential sellers this season, that has since changed given their current trajectory. And if Arizona keeps this up, there is no need for them to trade away established talent, but to acquire it.
It’s still relatively early in the season, so this team could always fall back to Earth and become the unit we thought they would be before the season. But what if the Coyotes keep winning? If that’s the case, they will be shaking up their roster leading up to the trade deadline to try and bring a Stanley Cup to the desert and send even more shockwaves through the NHL.
Here are three trades the Arizona Coyotes can make to improve their playoff chances:
3. Arizona lands sound leadership with a proven veteran in Adam Henrique
The Coyotes are a good hockey team, but they are one of the younger groups in the NHL with an average age of just 26.8. Jason Zucker is currently the oldest player on the active roster, and Arizona only has four players who are 30 and older, so it would do them well to acquire more established leadership in their quest to return to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks will be looking to sell at the deadline as they have fallen back into obscurity following a hot start, and 33-year-old Adam Henrique is one name likely to continue his career elsewhere. At this point, the Coyotes would likely give up nothing more than a mid-round pick for a veteran forward who has a soundtrack record of winning faceoffs and playing solid defense.
This trade will also give Henrique a fair chance to help lead the surprising Coyotes to new heights, while the Ducks collect another draft pick in their rebuilding effort.