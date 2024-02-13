3 reasons the Arizona Diamondbacks can make it back to World Series
Young pitching talent and a solid closer position the Diamondbacks for another World Series run.
1. The 2023 season was special and one to grow on
Carroll wasn't the only slugger on the Diamondbacks squad led by Torey Lovullo. In his eighth season at the helm, Lovullo will have another season with his top rookie, along with Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Walker led the team with 33 homer runs. Marte tied Carroll with 25 homers, while Gurriel has 24. With Chase Field as their stage, these are incredible numbers.
The Diamondbacks have a young and talented squad that will look to build on a tremendously special season. The team is again looking to out-duel their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers had a monster offseason, adding Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
This is a huge boulder of a challenge for any team. But the Diamondbacks are young with tremendous talent. They appear built to go for another round. This should be another fun ride for Diamondbacks fans.