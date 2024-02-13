3 reasons the Arizona Diamondbacks can make it back to World Series
Young pitching talent and a solid closer position the Diamondbacks for another World Series run.
2 of 3
2. Corbin Carroll will not have sophomore slump
Carroll is set for the next eight seasons after signing a deal worth $111 million. He will be a free agent in 2031. The Diamondbacks made a smart move signing the NL Rookie of the Year and All-Star athlete.
Carroll slashed .285/.362/.506 wiith an OPS of .868. The left-handed outfielder knocked 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs. He scored 116 runs and 76 RBI. He can play all three outfield spots as well as be the team's designated hitter.
Some players need help in their second season as they attempt to do too much to replicate previous success. This doesn't seem possible with Carroll's talent. He should be fun to watch for seasons to come.