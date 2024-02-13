3 reasons the Arizona Diamondbacks can make it back to World Series
Young pitching talent and a solid closer position the Diamondbacks for another World Series run.
The Arizona Diamondbacks had a magical 2023 season.
The club's 84-78 season earned them a wild-card berth into the 2023 MLB Playoffs. They defeated the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round. They defeated the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series round. In the NLCS, they beat their fellow Wild Card opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies.
This team did not have an easy path to the World Series in 2023. But they made it, and it's something they should take pride in going into their 2024 season.
Here are three reasons why the Diamondbacks will return in the World Series.
3. Pitching is young, but steady
Zac Gallen, 28, will again be the ace of a Diamondbacks staff with a steady mix of young arms through their starting rotations and bullpen. Merrill Kelly has been a steady presence in the D-backs rotation. The club added free agent Eduardo Rodriguez this season. Brandon Pfaadt, Humberto Castellanos, and Tommy Henry round out the starting rotation depth chart.
Gallen went 17-9 in 2023. He pitched 210 innings over 34 games started, striking out 220 batters. The All-Star pitcher looks to continue to lead his team to the next step to a World Series championship.
Rodriguez, a much-needed lefty arm, started 26 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2023. He went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA over 152.2 innings pitched. He struck out 143 batters, walking only 48.
The Diamondbacks look to have an entire season of Paul Sewald as their closer. He came to the D-backs last season in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Sewald will be a free agent after this season. He went 3-2 with 34 saves over 65 games. He threw 80 strikeouts over 60.2 innings of work.
This should be a fun group of talented pitchers looking to build on an impressive playoff run.