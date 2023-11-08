3 relievers the Astros can sign to replace bullpen departures
The Houston Astros will likely be losing three key relievers this winter in free agency. Here are three free agent relievers that could be of use to them.
By Curt Bishop
3. Josh Hader
There hasn't been any indication as of now that the Astros are targeting Josh Hader. But it certainly wouldn't hurt to add the best closer in the game to the mix.
Hader and Pressly would make a for a deadly combination in the back end of the Astros bullpen. Facing the two of them late in games would be every opponent's worst nightmare.
After a bad 2022 season with the Brewers and San Diego Padres, Hader bounced back in a big way and reclaimed his place as baseball's top closer. This year, he posted a 1.28 ERA.
Hader is a five-time All-Star and three-time winner of the NL Reliever of the Year Award. He brings winning experience and also a solid veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Houston certainly has the financial resources necessary to pull this off and add a true superstar to its bullpen.
This move, if made, would help them get a leg up on the Rangers after falling short in the ALCS. The Astros need to respond in a big way after being eliminated by the Rangers, and adding a high-leverage arm like Hader could be the perfect way to remind everybody that they are still in fact a threat.