3 relievers the Astros can sign to replace bullpen departures
The Houston Astros will likely be losing three key relievers this winter in free agency. Here are three free agent relievers that could be of use to them.
By Curt Bishop
2. Will Smith
Will Smith is another solid option that could be explored by the Astros.
The veteran left-hander has closing experience and he played a key role in the Rangers winning the World Series. In fact, he has been a part of the past three World Series championship teams, including the Astros in 2022.
Perhaps it would make sense for the Astros to reunite with a friendly face.
Smith began his career with the Kansas City Royals and later pitched with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, and Atlanta Braves. Houston could certainly use some left-handers in their bullpen, and Smith can help with that.
He had a difficult 2023 season, posting a 4.40 ERA, but his track record of being a strong high-leverage reliever precedes him. He is a proven winner and could also provide a solid veteran presence in the Astros clubhouse.
Houston fell just one win short of their third straight World Series this October, but bringing back a member of their 2022 team would send a good message to the clubhouse.
The fact that he has won three consecutive rings also helps matters, and the Astros will be looking to win their third World Series title next season.