3 relievers the Astros can sign to replace bullpen departures
The Houston Astros will likely be losing three key relievers this winter in free agency. Here are three free agent relievers that could be of use to them.
By Curt Bishop
After falling short in the ALCS against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros are going to have their work cut out for them.
Obviously, they remain a powerhouse in the American League and are going to be tough to beat in 2024. However, three of their key relievers, Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek are now free agents, and at the GM Meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona, Astros General Manager Dana Brown made it seem as if all three relievers would not be returning.
This leaves a few holes to fill in the Astros bullpen.
Here are three relievers the Astros could sign to replace their departing free agents
1. Jordan Hicks
Jordan Hicks had an interesting season this year.
He began 2023 with the St. Louis Cardinals and got off to a tough start before ultimately finding his rhythm again and even taking over as the Cards closer when Ryan Helsley went down. With the Cardinals out of contention, Hicks was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.
There, he earned four saves and pitched to a 2.63 ERA in 25 appearances. He finished the season with a 3.29 ERA.
Houston has Ryan Pressly in the closer's role at the moment, but it wouldn't hurt for them to try and lure Hicks. Hicks is in fact a native of Texas and would be returning to his home state if the Astros do take a flyer on him.
He was a key member of the Cardinals and Blue Jays bullpens and he helped carry Toronto back to October. Having him as a late-inning option next to Pressly would give the reigning AL West champions some flexibility at the back end of their bullpen, which would be beneficial now that Maton, Neris, and Stanek are all likely to depart this offseason.