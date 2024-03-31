Astros' home losing streak is so bad, it has them looking up at the Oakland A’s
The last time the Houston Astros won a game at home was back in October some two series ago.
By John Buhler
Contrary to popular belief, the Houston Astros will win a home game at some point. It could even be on Sunday afternoon vs. the New York Yankees. But for now, the AL West juggernaut has been anything but that at home in recent series. Heading into the series finale vs. New York on Sunday, the Astros have been losers of their last eight home games, dating back to Game 1 of the 2023 ALDS.
Despite beating the Minnesota Twins three games to one in their best-of-five ALDS series, it was Minnesota who won Game 2 on the road over Houston at Minute Maid Park. With the road team winning all seven games in the ALCS vs. the Texas Rangers, last year's AL West champion lost five games in a row at home to end their season. Now, the Yankees have won their first three of 2024...
If we want to make Astros fans feel even worse, they have had a worse home record over their last 25 games than even the absolutely toothless Oakland Athletics. Houston is 6-19 in its last 25 home games entering Sunday's series finale vs. New York, while Oakland has gone 9-16 over its last 25 home games. We are talking about the Astros having a ghastly .240 home winning percentage, y'all.
With the Rangers and Yankees as serious contenders to come out of the AL, this is rough stuff, folks.
To be worse off than the A's in anything should make even the most casual of baseball fans cringe.
Keep in mind that Houston has been in its league's championship as often as the Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston Astros have been worse of late at home than Oakland Athletics
Admittedly, this is over two seasons, including last year's postseason. So the numbers are very much skewed not in the Astros' favor. These are two different teams we are talking about. If this were to have happened over an entire month or so during the summer, that would be a massive, massive issue for the Astros. But for now, we can appreciate it for what it is, knowing it will end soon.
However, the issue here is not the eight straight losses in a row. It is the 6-19 mark over the last 25 home games. It indicates that Houston was not exactly gelling heading into the postseason to begin with. October baseball is all about getting hot at the right time. Houston has been a perennial power in the AL West for years, but this sample size may indicate that they are heading towards a downtick.
That remains to be seen, but even the worst teams in baseball still win about 20 percent of their games. Conversely, the best teams in the game still lose about 20 percent of their games every year as well. It is what you do with the middle 60 percent that defines your season. Given that playing at home should serve as an advantage to most teams, the Astros just have not had that luxury of late.
For now, the baseball world should pay close attention to when the Astros finally win at home again.