5 trade destinations for Astros star Alex Bregman if he's available
If Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is available, teams all around the league will be calling.
1) Trade destination for Alex Bregman: Philadelphia Phillies
Bregman fills a need for each of the first four teams on this list. They either have gaping holes at third base or are just in need of a lift offensively. The Phillies are a team where Bregman would just be the icing on the cake.
Philadelphia can roll with Alec Bohm at third, Bryce Harper at first, and Johan Rojas in center field and not skip a beat. They can also look to improve their team by acquiring Bregman and sticking him at third, moving Bohm to first, Harper back to right, and Rojas to a fourth outfielder role. Yes, they'd need to feel comfortable with Harper back in the outfield, but assuming he can throw, why not attempt this?
The Phillies lost in the NLCS because their bats got cold. One spot in the order that was an issue all postseason long for Philadelphia was the clean-up spot behind Bryce Harper. Imagine switching Bohm out and replacing him for the battle-tested Bregman. Wouldn't that be something?
It's unlikely Philadelphia does seriously pursue this as they have to focus on upgrading their bullpen and potentially rotation, but if he becomes available they should at the very least make the call. He'd make an intimidating lineup which seemed to be missing one more bat toward the end of the NLCS just that much stronger.