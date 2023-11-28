5 trade destinations for Astros star Alex Bregman if he's available
If Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is available, teams all around the league will be calling.
2) Trade destination for Alex Bregman: San Francisco Giants
The Giants are another team looking to just add a star. The team is in desperate search of a new face of their franchise, and after missing out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason, Bregman could make sense. He'd bring a winning mentality to a winning organization that needs to get back on track.
The Giants third baseman right now is J.D. Davis who is a solid player without a doubt, but can also easily be upgraded. Additionally, Davis is in his final year of team control. The Giants will need to address third base anyway, why not just get Bregman now and work out an extension?
He's right-handed so he doesn't have to worry about triples alley, and is a popular name around the game to the point where he can be their new face. The Giants have a lot of decent players, but lack the bonafide middle-of-the-order bat that can scare the opposition. Bregman provides them with that.
With Davis approaching free agency and there being no third basemen in the pipeline to get super excited about, the Giants should aggressively pursue this if he's available. They'll try to get free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Cody Bellinger first, but if they strike out again, it just makes too much sense.