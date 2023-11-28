5 trade destinations for Astros star Alex Bregman if he's available
If Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is available, teams all around the league will be calling.
3) Trade destination for Alex Bregman: Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have been linked to virtually everybody at this point in the offseason, and if these Bregman rumors ever pick up steam, they'll be connected to him too. It just makes too much sense.
The Cubs have their middle infield set with Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, but third base is a massive question mark right now. Do they roll with Nick Madrigal who is a decent player but had just a .663 OPS last season? Do they give the spot to Patrick Wisdom who has tons of power but strikes out an enormous amount and hit just five points above the mendoza line last season?
If the Cubs want to compete, the right answer should be neither of them. The Cubs have a very deep farm system and can afford to part with prospects in a deal that brings them a star back. They also have money at their disposal to discuss a potential extension with him.
The Cubs have made it very obvious that they want stars, and they want to win in 2024. They've already been aggressive by stealing Craig Counsell away from the Brewers. Can they be aggressive again and pull off a deal for Bregman? He'd certainly be a lot better than any free agent third baseman they can add.