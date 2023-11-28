5 trade destinations for Astros star Alex Bregman if he's available
If Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is available, teams all around the league will be calling.
4) Trade destination for Alex Bregman: New York Mets
While we're on the New York subject, why not the Mets? The Mets are another team looking to bounce back from a rough 2023 season, and have a gaping hole at third base.
They hope one of Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio can take the third base job and run with it, but that's far from a guarantee. Baty had his chance last season and failed miserably. Mauricio fared a bit better, but was only up for a month. What if the Mets can trade one of them in a deal that brings a solidified star to The Big Apple?
Bregman's expiring contract will scare some teams away, but the Mets have one thing nobody else has. Steve Cohen. The Mets owner has proven he's willing to spend absurd amounts of money on players he wants. If Bregman is one he wants, fans shouldn't worry about the possibility of him bolting in the offseason.
Bregman will add some much-needed power into the Mets lineup, as well as a player that can slot in just about anywhere in the lineup. He can get on base in front of players like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, and can also hit behind them and knock those guys in. If the Mets intend on competing in 2024, third base should be upgraded. Bregman is as good as it can get in that regard.