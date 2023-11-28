5 trade destinations for Astros star Alex Bregman if he's available
If Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is available, teams all around the league will be calling.
The Houston Astros find themselves in a bit of a tricky situation. They're a team that has and will look to continue to compete each and every year but have contract situations to work out. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are both free agents at the end of the 2024 season. Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and Ryan Pressly are all free agents the following offseason. Retaining all six of those key players seems like an impossibility.
The player Houston seems most intent on locking into a deal is Jose Altuve who is the face of this franchise. Players like Tucker and Valdez probably rank next on the priority list, even with them having an additional year. What this means for Alex Bregman remains to be seen.
Jim Duquette of MLB Network seems to think that there is a real possibility of a Bregman trade this offseason, as Houston prepares for the likely scenario where he walks in the offseason. A trade probably isn't likely with the Astros hoping to win it all in 2024, but it can't be ruled out. If a trade were to happen, these five teams make a whole lot of sense.
5) Trade destination for Alex Bregman: New York Yankees
The New York Yankees would be the nightmare destination for Alex Bregman in the event that he was traded due to their recent history. Despite the obvious hatred between the two clubs, the fit is hard to ignore. A mock trade has even floated around in recent days about this very possibility.
New York could use another bat for their lineup. Right now, there's Aaron Judge and a slew of players the Yankees hope revert to form. Players like Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu are all coming off down years, and are only getting older and more injury prone. Adding 30-year-old Bregman in his prime coming off a strong season makes sense.
The Yankees have many prospects they can trade from, including a guy like Oswald Peraza who can step in and play third base for them right away in Bregman's place. New York will likely search for a big left-handed bat like Juan Soto or Cody Bellinger first, but if they strike out, they can do a lot worse than Bregman.
Winning has to come ahead of any differences teams have with one another. if the Yankees offer Houston a package they can't refuse, there's no reason Dana Brown shouldn't pull the trigger. Again, unlikely, but it does make sense.