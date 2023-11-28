3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn't be on the roster after MLB Winter Meetings
2. AJ Smith-Shawver should be gone via trade as Braves top prospect
Some people around Braves Country don't like the idea or the possibility of the organization's top prospect, AJ Smith-Shawver, potentially being traded this offseason. However, the fact of the matter is that it might just make the most sense depending on the size of the splash that Atlanta and Anthopoulos are looking to make heading into 2024.
Just turning 21 years old in November, Smith-Shawver was a surprise call-up to the big-league roster amid numerous pitching injuries for the Braves. The results were a bit hot-and-cold from appearance to apperance, but over six games and five starts for Atlanta, the young right-hander threw 25.1 innings with a 4.26 ERA and 1.105 WHIP. However, his 6.69 FIP does indicate he might've been a bit fortunate with those numbers, which isn't to be unexpected for a 20-year-old who rapidly ascended through the minor leagues.
With that being said, his age and his raw stuff make him highly valuable to the Braves and, by proxy, on the trade market. And with Atlanta's farm system still somewhat rebuilding a bit after the Olson and Murphy trades, Smith-Shawver stands as the needle-mover that could get a potential trade partner to budge off of a big name -- or at least get conversations started.
Most importantly for the Braves, though, Smith-Shawver also happens to be at a position where the Braves are stocked to the brim in terms of their top prospects in the organization. In fact, Atlanta's Top 7 propects according to MLB Pipeline are all pitchers. That gives Anthopoulos and the club a position wherein they could deal a top prospect like Smith-Shawver and still have a long-term plan within the organization to keep the rotation humming for the future (or pull off future trades).