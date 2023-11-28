3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn't be on the roster after MLB Winter Meetings
1. Marcell Ozuna being traded would fit the Braves' style
The calls for the Atlanta Braves to trade Marcell Ozuna have certainly died down quite a bit since the start of the 2023 season. After the first month or so, Anthopoulos probably would've taken a can of Spam and a loaf of bread for the two-time All-Star with how poorly he was playing, specifically at the plate.
When it was all said and done, though, Ozuna turned his year around in a monster way, finishing the seasons slashing .274/.346/.558 with 40 home runs, 29 doubles and 100 RBI on the year. There were times when he legitimately looked like one of the best power bats in baseball for the Braves.
And yet, the 2023 season is an outlier for Ozuna over the past three years since his big season with the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The two years prior, his OPS was below .690 only for it to explode to .905 this past year. Is that sustainable for a 33-year-old, or is now the perfect time to strike on the trade market if you're Anthopoulos as Ozuna's value hasn't been this high in three years?
Perhaps it's the latter, which is why MLB.com Braves insider Mark Bowman threw out Ozuna as a possible candidate to be dealt in this year's patented Anthopoulos surprise trade. Last offseason, Willson Contreras was moved in the offseason, and Ozuna could be next in line.
As Bowman noted, Ozuna is the most movable piece in the Braves lineup right now, especially coming into the final year of his contract. So if Atlanta has a big trade to make, then Ozuna would be a nice sweetener if the trade partner is eyeing a veteran power bat, of which there are very few on the open market in free agency.