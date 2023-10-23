Atlanta Braves rumors: Ace interest, Charlie Morton surprise, Rosario's partner in crime
- Braves looking at free agent aces this winter?
- An argument why Atlanta should move on from Charlie Morton.
- Who could platoon with Eddie Rosario in left field?
By Scott Rogust
Braves could be interested in top starting pitcher free agents
The Atlanta Braves will look to build upon their roster in hopes of getting past the National League Division Series. While their core of franchise players is set, there is a question about what they will do for their starting rotation. They have Spencer Strider and Max Fried are the headliners of the rotation, but they will be without Kyle Wright for the entirety of the 2024 season. But what are they to do if they opt to move on from Charlie Morton this offseason?
MLB.com's Mark Bowman wrote five questions that the Braves face this offseason, and one of them was, "is there a need to add to the rotation?" Bowman mentions that Fried could leave via free agency after next season, and while discussing potentially giving long-term contracts to starting pitchers, that Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres "could be linked to the Braves once the rumor mill starts churning."
Bowman does stress, however, that it will be something to monitor if they are more interested in both options or if it's "due diligence."
Nola and Snell are the top two primary starting pitchers that will be available this offseason.
Nola has proven to be one of the more consistent ace's in the majors since he made his debut in 2015. In his nine years with the Phillies, Nola recorded a 3.72 ERA, a 1.129 WHIP, a 90-71 win-loss record, 1,528 strikeouts, and 371 walks over 1,422.0 innings (235 starts).
As for Snell, he is a favorite to win the NL Cy Young award after leading the majors with a 2.25 ERA, and an 182 ERA+, and a 5.8 hits-per-nine-innings ratio.
Given the amount of interest that both players will have entering this winter, it will be worth monitoring if the Braves will be serious contenders to add them.