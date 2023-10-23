Atlanta Braves rumors: Ace interest, Charlie Morton surprise, Rosario's partner in crime
Why Braves shouldn't pick up Charlie Morton's option
The Atlanta Braves have a variety of decisions they have to make this offseason. Some of those decisions will be whether to pick up a club option on a player to ensure they don't hit free agency or to decline it and allow them to walk. One of the players just so happens to be a member of their starting rotation -- Charlie Morton.
Morton is owed $20 million for the 2024 season if the Braves opt to exercise the club option. The deadline to do so is by the fifth day after the conclusion of the World Series.
House That Hank Built's Seth Carter detailed why the Braves shouldn't pick up Morton's club option. One reason was that he will be entering his age 40 season next year. Not only that, but mentioned that Morton's numbers are declining.
"Morton became a strikeout pitcher in 2017 when he went to the Astros," writes Carter. "He struck out 10.0 batters per nine over 146.2 innings that year. If we exclude the 2020 Covid-shortened season in which Morton pitched just 38.0 innings, 2023 was Morton's lowest K/9 since 2017 in Houston. Still good at 10.1, but still his lowest since 2017.
"Between 2019 and 2021, Morton's walks per nine were 2.6, 2.5, and 2.8. In 2022 the walks began trending in the wrong direction with 3.3 free passes per nine frames. In 2024, Morton's walks fell off the table, walking 4.6 batters per nine."
This will be an important decision for the Braves to make. While his numbers have declined over the years, he still put up solid numbers. Of course, there is the injury concerns, as he did miss the NLDS due to a right index finger sprain suffered late in the season.
In 30 starts, Morton recorded a 3.64 ERA, a 1.427 WHIP, 183 strikeouts, and 83 walks in 163.1 innings.
An answer from the Braves will arrive after the Fall Classic, which ends as soon as Oct. 31 and as late as Nov. 4.