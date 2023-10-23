Atlanta Braves rumors: Ace interest, Charlie Morton surprise, Rosario's partner in crime
Braves to add an outfielder to platoon with Eddie Rosario
The Atlanta Braves have a variety of players they need to decide whether or not they are worth bringing back. Some will be unrestricted free agents, while others will have a club option attached to them. One of those players is outfielder Eddie Rosario, who was one of the big trade deadline acquisitions of the 2021 season and helped them win the World Series that year. After all, he did win the NLCS MVP award in that run.
Now, after signing a two-year, $18 million contract, Rosario has a club option worth $9 million for the 2024 season. It's hard to envision that the Braves will pass up on bringing him back.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman wrote an article titled, 'Here are 5 questions facing the Braves this offseason,' and discussed the potential of the team picking up Rosario's option. But Bowman details why he would like Atlanta to bring in a right-handed platoon player in left field to pair with Rosario.
"Rosario hit 21 homers, produced a .755 OPS and proved more than adequate defensively. It would be challenging for the Braves to find this kind of production for less than $9 million. So, there’s a chance the 2021 NLCS MVP will return, but possibly with a new platoon partner," writes Bowman.
"If Atlanta brings in another right-handed hitter to platoon with Rosario, it will have to account for the energy and leadership Kevin Pillar brought to the clubhouse. Travis d’Arnaud is the clubhouse leader, but Pillar and Kirby Yates helped him keep things loose."
As Bowman mentions, if they were to bring in someone to platoon with Rosario, they need someone like Kevin Pillar in terms of energy and leadership. Pillar is a free agent this winter and played 81 games for Atlanta this season. PIllar recorded a .228 batting average, a .248 on-base percentage, a .416 slugging percentage, nine home runs, 29 runs, 32 RBI, 45 hits, 50 strikeouts, and six walks in 197 at-bats. Pillar played 64 games in left field, recording a .987 fielding percentage after recording 75 putouts and one error on 76 chances.
Could Pillar be an option to bring back? Sure, but we don't know if that's in their plans. Some right-handed hitting left fielders who are free agents include Tommy Pham, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Jordan Luplow.