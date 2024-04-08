Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Borussia Dortmund were on a great run of form, having won five games in all competitions before losing 1-0 to Stuttgart last weekend. The result leaves them fifth in the Bundesliga and with a fight to finish in the Champions League qualifying places.
It has been a disappointing season for the Black and Yellow after they came so close to winning the Bundesliga in the last campaign. Jadon Sancho's return was a boost and he has contributed just two goals and two assists in 12 games in all competitions for Dortmund.
Atletico Madrid are in a similar position in LaLiga, they are fourth and have had mixed results recently. They have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games. Last time out, they defeated Villareal 2-1 -- with goals from Axel Witsel and Saul. Witsel is a former Dortmund player with over 100 appearances for the German side.
Dortmund have history in the Champions League, they won it in 1997 where they beat Juventus 2-1 in the final. They were also runners-up in 2013, losing to Bayern Munich 2-1 at Wembley -- Arjen Robben got a late winner for the Bavarian side.
Atletico have never won the Champions League but they have won the Cup Winner's Cup once and the Europa League three times. Their most recent Europa League triumph was in 2018 where they beat Marseille in the final. Their goalscorers that day were Antoine Griezmann and Gabi.
The return leg of this Champions League fixture is on Tuesday, April 16, kicking off at 3:00 p.m ET.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 10
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Metropolitano Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.