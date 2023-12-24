Auburn football rumors: 3 QBs Hugh Freeze still needs to consider in the portal
1. Jordan McCloud has Power 5 experience and shined at JMU
James Madison was one of the biggest stories of college football this season, running through the first nine games of the regular season with an undefeated record but not having bowl eligibility from the NCAA due to the program's jump from FCS to FBS last season. Ultimately, the Dukes got to play in a bowl thanks to a shortage of 6-6 eligible teams. And leading the way for the offense was former Airzona Wildcats quarterback Jordan McCloud.
Though JMU's biggest strength was its defense, McCloud was a certified playmaker at the helm of the offense. He completed an impressive 68.2% of his passes for 3,657 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding another eight touchdowns in the rushing game as well. He's another player with dual-threat ability at the position that would seemingly fit what Freeze likes to run offensively.
McCloud spent one season in 2021 with Arizona, playing sparingly, but he does have some Power 5 experience. His lone season starting for the Dukes, however, shows that he's more than capable of elevating his play and that he's surely made strides as a quarterback over the course of his career.
Admittedly, it's a bit odd that this would be McCloud's third stop in his college career having started his time at South Florida back in 2019, but even then, he's come along so far from that point that you have to believe in the physical tools that he brings to the table. More importantly, as he's not seemingly being heavily recruited in the portal, he's not a quarterback who would break the bank for Auburn while still bringing likely positive results for the offense, especially in Freeze's offense under the head coach's guidance.