2 free agents, 2 trades for the Orioles to consider after brutal Kyle Bradish injury
With Kyle Bradish out indefinitely, the Baltimore Orioles should look to add another starting pitcher either in free agency or via trade.
2) The Orioles should trade for Edward Cabrera after Kyle Bradish's injury
If the cost to acquire an arm like Cease remains unrealistic, the Orioles can always pivot to Edward Cabrera, an exciting arm who hasn't quite found his groove yet.
Cabrera has pitched in parts of each of the last three seasons for the Marlins, posting a 4.24 ERA in 22 appearances (20 starts) and 99.2 innings pitched this past season. Cabrera has immense potential but command issues (14.0% walk rate in his career) have been very prevalent. He excels at keeping the ball on the ground, but walks have gotten him into trouble.
Even without Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins have one of the best rotations in baseball led by Eury Perez and Jesus Luzardo. They're a team that can actually afford to give up a promising arm like Cabrera if they're able to get a bat in return. Fortunately, the Orioles are swimming in position player prospects and happen to have MLB-ready young players who can make a bigger impact in Miami than they're set to in Baltimore.
Cabrera would come with five years of team control and would not cost an absurd amount in terms of prospect capital. This is something Baltimore should strongly consider in hopes that they can help him improve his command.