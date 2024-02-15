2 free agents, 2 trades for the Orioles to consider after brutal Kyle Bradish injury
With Kyle Bradish out indefinitely, the Baltimore Orioles should look to add another starting pitcher either in free agency or via trade.
1) The Orioles should sign Michael Lorenzen after Kyle Bradish's injury
Outside of Montgomery and Snell, options in terms of free agent starters are pretty limited. With that in mind, we've arrived at Michael Lorenzen who was linked to Baltimore earlier this offseason.
Lorenzen is coming off his best season as a starting pitcher, posting a 4.18 ERA in 29 appearances (25 starts) and 153 innings pitched splitting time with the Tigers and Phillies. He set career highs in both starts and innings pitched this past season.
Lorenzen had a first half to remember after signing a one-year deal with the Tigers, posting a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts and even making the All-Star team. He pitched well in his first couple of starts with the Phillies after being acquired in a midseason trade, but struggles that followed resulted in Lorenzen being bumped from the rotation entirely, and pitching in low-leverage spots out of the bullpen in the playoffs.
The way things ended for Lorenzen has undoubtedly played a role in how he's perceived on the open market and could be why he's still available into mid-February. At this point, it's conceivable that all it'd take to bring Lorenzen to Baltimore would be a relatively cheap one-year deal. If that's the case, Mike Elias should get that done to give the Orioles some much-needed depth.