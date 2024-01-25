MLB Rumors: Blake Snell's new suitor, Orioles lackluster SP solution, Reds right call?
MLB Rumors: Orioles lackluster SP target
The Baltimore Orioles have needed a frontline starting pitcher since the trade deadline, and have yet to add one. They traded for Jack Flaherty at the deadline, but he was nothing more than a bust. So far this offseason Baltimore added Craig Kimbrel for their bullpen, but has yet to make a single impactful rotation addition which is a shame following their early exit from the 2023 postseason.
While Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain, they won't be realistic Orioles targets because of their price tags. Baltimore can (and should) resort to the trade market for an arm like Dylan Cease, but are balking at Chicago's high asking price. With no high-end starters on their way to Baltimore in free agency or via trade, the Orioles are forced to look a tier below. Thus, they're looking at Michael Lorenzen as a potential rotation addition according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Lorenzen proved to be an outstanding addition for the Tigers this past offseason, posting a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts for them, making the All-Star team, and then netting back an intriguing prospect in exchange for the right-hander at the trade deadline. However, once Lorenzen got to Philadelphia, a switch flipped.
Lorenzen's Phillies tenure did begin with a bang as he threw a no-hitter in his second start with the club, but the five starts that followed went so poorly to the point where he was moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season and the postseason. He'd pitch in low-leverage and not make much of an impact at all in Philadelphia's run to the NLCS.
There's a very good chance that the right-hander is not as good as he was in Detroit but is also not as bad as he was in Philadelphia. He's likely a fourth or fifth starter on a good team, which Baltimore already has with guys like Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin. Lorenzen is better than Irvin, but is not good enough to get Orioles fans excited.
It makes sense that Baltimore is balking at high prices, but eventually, they have to do something to address the top of their rotation. Kyle Bradish is great and they hope Grayson Rodriguez will be too, but there's not much else to get super excited about. Lorenzen would be the latest pitcher who's decent but not a needle-mover.