Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream, schedule preview: Watch Champions League online
Barcelona will be looking to continue their perfect start to Group H in the Champions League as they host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.
Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in La Liga at the weekend thanks to a goal from Marc Guiu who is just 17. Guiu was born in 2006 which is enough to make fans of a certain age feel very old.
Barca have not been the force they have been in European soccer for a few years now but Guiu scoring the winner on his debut has shown that the La Masia academy is still creating very talented players.
Guiu was included in the squad due to injuries to the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong. The pair are not expected to be back in time for Wednesday's game which could give Guiu another chance to impress.
Xavi's side are currently third in La Liga but top their Champions League group with victories over Antwerp and Porto. They face a Shakhtar Donetsk team this Wednesday who lost to Porto but managed to beat Antwerp.
Shakhtar are also third in the Ukrainian Premier League and have won their last three games in the division. Ukraine is still in troubled times with the war with Russia ongoing. However, the country's soccer teams are giving its people a much-needed escape.
A trip to the Spain to face one of the most renowned teams in the World will be a challenge for Shakhtar but one which they will relish.
How to watch Barcelona vs.Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Start Time: 12:45 ET
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Supportes can watch this Champions League fixture on Paramount+.