Bears fans trying to take a page from Phillies to get Justin Fields going
Bears fans are hoping some positive reinforcement will go a long way for the struggling Justin Fields.
By Josh Wilson
At 0-3, the Chicago Bears best chance to get a win and earn some momentum for their season might be Sunday afternoon when the also winless Denver Broncos enter Soldier Field.
A win would help kick off a schedule of softer opponents including the Commanders, Vikings, Raiders and Chargers (the last of which appears winnable based on record, but perhaps not when you consider how smothering the LA offense can be).
Justin Fields has been a focal point of the season and his struggles have taken centerstage as a main topic of conversation. Swirling around him is an organization in disarray with plenty of off-field distractions.
Fields may be a good quarterback, he may not be. It’s hard to assess in the environment he’s in. Some Bears fans are trying to do their part to at least give him the push he needs to possibly perform.
Bears fans planning to try to start an ovation for Justin Fields in Week 4
A contingency of Bears fans is hoping to stand up and cheer for Fields on the team’s first offensive drive on Sunday to show their support for him. They're going to, "stand with Justin Fields," a movement that is being kicked off and pushed by CHGO.
Will it work? Who knows, but it certainly can’t hurt, and fans who participate surely can’t say they didn’t do their part. If nothing else it’s a refreshing change from the normally pessimistic angle fans come at things with when things go wrong.
It likens closely to what Phillies fans did for Trea Turner earlier this year. After intense and uncharacteristic struggles, fans gave him a standing ovation and the support helped him turn his play around. From the start of the season to August 3, the day before the ovation, Turner slashed .235/.290/.368. After the ovation, he improved to .337/.387/.674.
Maybe cheering works?
There’s a key difference, though: Turner’s play was uncharacteristic. He had already proven Star ability, being named to two All-Star teams before 2023. Fields? He has yet to prove he’s capable of being an upper-echelon capable pro quarterback.
Fields will be without one of his receivers, Chase Claypool, who has been benched for Week 4.