Bears rumors: Chase Claypool gets literal wakeup call ahead of Broncos game
The Chicago Bears made a message-sending move regarding Chase Claypool ahead of Week 4's matchup with the Broncos.
By Josh Wilson
Were it not for widespread turmoil with the Chicago Bears, Chase Claypool's performance, comments, and overall attitude toward the game of football might be getting a lot more negative press. Instead, he's been able to fly partially below the radar since the Bears are... well... you probably know by now.
With Claypool needing to just run the script on press questions for the week and avoid landmines, he didn't do that this week, doubling down on comments from Justin Fields last week that implied the coaching was bad.
After Fields had to walk those comments back in a very public way to diffuse the situation, Claypool learned... Nothing.
Now, he's benched.
Chase Claypool benched ahead of Broncos game
According to Ian Rapoport, there will be no Chase Claypool for Week 4. No injury designation. Simply: Inactive. The news came at 5:00 a.m. central time. Quite the news to wake up to for the wide receiver.
Basically, Claypool got put in timeout.
Coming into the game, Claypool was averaging 1.3 receptions per game and 12.8 yards per reception. He has caught just 28.6 percent of balls thrown his way and through three games has 51 yards.
Rapoport says Equanimeous St. Brown will be active, and the activation is a direct reward for a strong week of practice.
It's a very clear message to not only Claypool, but other Bears as well. Be a part of the solution, or you won't be a part of the team at all.