Chase Claypool blames Bears for not using him properly
Chase Claypool looks completely out of place in the Chicago Bears' offense. Who deserves the blame?
Are the Chicago Bears the worst team in football?
This week will probably give us a solid hint. The Bears will host the Denver Broncos in a battle of 0-3 clunkers. Can Justin Fields out-throw Russell Wilson? Oh man, we just can't wait to find out...
While Fields has been the primary suspect behind Chicago's terrible offense, he's not the only person worthy of blame — or at least mild interrogation. The offensive line is a mess. The receivers have been completely off the mark. That can be justifiably circled back to Fields, but Chase Claypool has given the fanbase reason to single him out on the basis of effort alone.
Claypool was visibly disinterested in the Bears' Week 1 loss to Green Bay, blowing key blocks and half-running his routes. It hasn't gotten much better in the weeks since; Claypool has caught four passes (on 14 targets) for 54 yards and one score. Chicago traded the No. 32 pick in April's NFL Draft to bring Claypool on board last season, a move that looks rather like a dire mistake in hindsight.
It's very early — three weeks is hardly enough time for definitive rulings — but the Bears don't appear to have any clue how to use Claypool, and it's infecting his performance on the field. It's hard to get up for a game if you're not confident in the coaching staff. Claypool confirmed such suspicions to reporters on Friday.
Chase Claypool blames Chicago Bears coaches for early-season struggles
When asked if the Bears are using him to the best of his ability, Claypool paused before delivering a simple and unequivocal "no."
When followed up with a question about whether or not the Bears' situation is ideal, Claypool offered a bit more nuance.
"No, I wouldn’t say that [it's not ideal]. I think every situation has the ability to be ideal. I think we’re working towards that."
He doesn't go so far as to label it a lost cause, but it's concerning to see Claypool so plainly admit — or assert — that he's not being used effectively. There's blame all around here. Claypool needs better energy, Fields needs to toss the pigskin more effectively, and OC Luke Getsy has to find more effective means of moving the ball downfield.
Claypool is an undeniable talent. He totaled 956 yards from scrimmage with the Steelers in 2021, his second NFL season. He's young at 25 years old, and so are the Bears. There's time to right the ship, but not much. A loss to the Broncos on Sunday would set off a thousand-bell fire alarm.