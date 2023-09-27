NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4: Cowboys bounce back, Dolphins stay hot
- Can the Cowboys rebound from a head-scratching loss?
- The Dolphins come off the 70-point game to now visit the Bills
- Bears-Broncos is the anti-Super Bowl
Especially when making NFL picks for every game, there are always games where you wonder just what the hell happened. Case in point, whatever it was that happened in Arizona with the Dallas Cowboys.
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense looked wholly dominant in the first two weeks of the season, so a Cardinals team projected as the NFL's worst coming into the year seemed like a fresh meal. It was not -- not even close. Instead, the Cards ran amok over the Dallas defense and, more importantly, stifled a banged-up offense. The end result: 28-16, Arizona.
Now as we head into NFL Week 4, though, we have a lot to follow. Will the Dolphins, scorers of 70 points against Denver, be able to keep rolling in Buffalo? How far will the Vikings, Raiders, Bears and more bottom out? Can the Cowboys bounce back?
We'll try to predict it all with NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 4 game. We start with a fascinating NFC North rivalry matchup between the Packers and Lions.
2023 NFL Picks Record: 30-18 (Week 2: 11-5)
NFL picks and score predictions for every Week 4 game
Jordan Love has quietly been one of the NFL's best passers. Having said that, I think Weeks 1 and 3 are more indicative of this Lions team. With Green Bay's offensive line a bit of a bind right now with injuries and Detroit's pass rush taking shape, the Packers might get into a little trouble in Lambeau, especially with how the Lions offense is humming right now.
Yes, I'm aware the Jags had a letdown last week against the Texans. Trevor Lawrence and this offense are still finding their way, but I also believe we saw the Falcons show their true identity, to a degree at least, in Week 3. This offense is limited, particularly through the air, which should give enough wiggle room for Jacksonville to get the win.
Miami exploded for 70 points and it's hard to see that happening against the rival Bills. Having said that, it's also difficult to see anyone stopping the Dolphins offense the way Mike McDaniel has it running right now. Buffalo's offense with Josh Allen has been a bit more inconsistent, so I'm looking at a statement win for the Phins on the road.
You're a sick, sick person if you're excited for this game. These have been the two worst teams in the NFL and it's honestly a shame I have to make a pick. Having said that, this is simply giving a nod to the Bears at home. With how bad they've looked, that may not mean much. But it's really just a coin-flip as to which team plays less poorly on Sunday.
This Cleveland Browns defense looks more than for real right now, though Lamar Jackson and Co. can create problems for anyone. For me, though, the injury woes of the Ravens are going to ultimately decide this game. Baltimore is banged up at every level on both sides of the ball. Even if Deshaun Watson isn't what was promised when Cleveland traded for him, they have enough advantages to squeak out a win, especially at home.
You have to love what we've seen from C.J. Stroud through three career starts. The Texans look as if they definitively got their guy. Having said that, growing pains against a defense like the Steelers is to be expected. Pittsburgh should also build off of a decent offensive showing against the Raiders to pick apart a bad Houston defense.
There's not much to like about the Vikings as a whole right now, specifically on defense. That being said, Minnesota has been able to rush the passer and the Panthers are currently on a record-setting (and not in the good way) pace for pressures allowed. Minnesota being able to pressure should give a still potent offense enough chances to finally get into the win column.
It looks as though we're trending toward Anthony Richardson being able to play in this game but I'm still dubious of the Colts as a whole. The rookie has been up-and-down when on the field and the Rams have remained solid if not unspectacular. Matthew Stafford should have a good day at the office throwing on this secondary, though, good enough to push LA to a victory.
Who among us isn't thrilled for the Jameis Winston Bowl!? In all seriousness, though, this one is probably shaping up to be a rock fight. The Saints get Alvin Kamara back this week, but Todd Bowles' defense still looks stout, despite what the Eagles loss will have you think. Give me Tampa Bay on the road to take advantage of Jameis and pick up a narrow win.
Sam Howell might need to wear an extra layer of protection for this game. Washington's O-line has been an issue and the Eagles defensive front is firing on all cylinders right now. They should generate a ton of pressure. With the Commanders defense not being able to contend with Philly's offensive line, this one could get a bit out of hand.
With each passing week, I'm less confident in the Titans, particularly the offense. Derrick Henry looks a shell of himself, Ryan Tannehill too, and the line isn't much to write home about either. The Bengals finally showed life last week and you have to love the upward trajectory as Joe Burrow gets healthier.
The Raiders still don't know for sure if Jimmy Garoppolo is a go for this one. He and Davante Adams could likely have some success in this matchup -- but not as much as Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. LA has been cooking on that side of the ball and I'm just not confident that Vegas can match that.
I'm willing to look at last week as an anomaly for the Cowboys. It was a trap spot before big games against the Patriots and 49ers and, more importantly, the offensive line was devastated. I expect Dallas' defense to cause a ton of issues for Mac Jones and a relatively anemic New England offense, which should be the driving force behind a win for America's Team to bounce back.
Arizona is a much more spirited team than I believe anyone expected coming into the season with Kyler Murray on the shelf. Having said that, the 49ers are a different beast. It might be a closer game than some expect, but Kyle Shanahan has this thing humming in San Francisco, something it's hard to imagine the Cardinals stopping for 60 minutes.
What have we seen from Zach Wilson to believe that he can muster any kind of offense? That's even truer when you consider the possibility of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs jumping out to a likely early lead and putting the Jets offense in catch-up mode. It's going to be Kansas City, even on the road, beating the brakes off of another bad team.
It's still incredibly difficult to find faith in the Giants as a whole. Saquon Barkley looks on track to miss his second straight game and I'm unsure New York has what it takes without him to get after the Seahawks defense consistently. Seattle's offense has been stop-and-go a bit to begin the year, but this should be enough for a victory in East Rutherford.