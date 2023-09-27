NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule for Week 4
Patriots-Cowboys and Dolphins-Bills are among the top NFL games in Week 4, but what action will be available in your area?
After a relatively lackluster Week 3 slate, the NFL schedule for Week 4 appears to have quite a few compelling contests. A key AFC East showdown between Miami and Buffalo highlights the early window while New England will look to make it back to .500 against Dallas later in the afternoon.
What games will be available in your area and who will be calling the action? Check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the fine folks at 506 Sports, below to find out.
NFL Week 4 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sept. 28
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1):Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
This week's Thursday night game is a battle for first place in the NFC North between the 2-1 Lions and 2-1 Packers. The contest is also a rematch of the Week 18 affair in 2022 at Lambeau Field where Detroit, which had nothing to play for by kickoff, knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs and ended Aaron Rodgers' Packers' career in the process.
Sunday, Oct. 1
NFL International Series (ESPN+/NFL+)
Atlanta Falcons (2-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
The NFL's International Series kicks off in London as the Jaguars look to bounce back from two straight losses in a "home" game against Atlanta. There will also be an alternate broadcast on ESPN+ which features Toy Story characters that should be kid-friendly.
CBS (Singleheader)
- Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
CBS' singleheader window is highlighted by the huge Miami-Buffalo showdown for first place in the AFC East which will go to the majority of the country. The lone 4:05 game is a divisional showdown in Los Angeles between the Raiders and Chargers.
FOX (Early Window)
- Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) (Red): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
- Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
- Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3) (Orange): Alex Faust, Brady Quinn
FOX's early window doesn't have a true standout game so most of the action will go to regional areas of interest. The B-crew of Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be in Philadelphia for the NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Commanders.
FOX (Late Window)
- New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (1-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
America's Game of the Week sees the Patriots looking to make it two straight wins against a Dallas team that suffered a shocking upset in Arizona last week. That game will go to the majority of the country while the West Coast gets the Cardinals-49ers NFC West matchup.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (1-2):Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night matchup sees the Jets' return to NBC for the first time in over a decade as they play host to the reigning Super Bowl champs. Embattled starter Zach Wilson will be under intense pressure to perform in this game as the Jets' season has started to spiral out of control after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the year with a torn Achilles in Week 1.
Monday, Oct. 2
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2):Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
For the third time in four weeks, America gets to watch the Giants in prime time as they host old friend Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of 2022 NFC playoff teams. The Manningcast is also back after a two-week hiatus so Peyton and Eli will be breaking down the game on ESPN2.