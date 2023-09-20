Sorry, not sorry: Justin Fields tries to put toothpaste back in the tube
Hours after Bears quarterback Justin Fields publicly criticized his coaches, he's now trying to eat his words.
By Kristen Wong
It only took a matter of hours for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to recant his words about the team's coaching staff.
In a Wednesday afternoon presser at Halas Hall, Fields opened up about the team's early season struggles following two demoralizing losses to the Packers and the Buccaneers. Fields dropped an incendiary bomb of a comment to reporters when he told them that the coaching could be the problem.
Prior to that comment, Fields noted that he wanted to "think less" on the field and play off of his instincts rather than get too deep in his own head. A reporter asked why he was thinking too much, and Fields responded, "You know, could be coaching, I think."
Later that afternoon, Fields re-addressed the media in the locker room and clarified his harsh comments. Essentially, he wanted to put the toothpaste back in the tube, and he instead directed the blame at himself.
Fields said, "I can play better. Point blank."
Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies comments on coaching staff
Fields likely realized he was about to get mocked like Zach Wilson did after the Jets' 2022 loss to the Patriots, and he pivoted real quick.
Good for him for having the self-awareness to do so, but is it too little too late?
In his third season in Chicago, Fields has thrown for 427 yards and recorded two touchdowns against three interceptions; he also has 62 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
The Bears offense's deficiencies were on full display in the last two games, though it's difficult to tell whether Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, or head coach Matt Eberflus are more to blame.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently explained what he saw were befuddling decisions by the Bears' offense in Week 2's loss and implied that Getsy may shoulder the most criticism based on the plays Getsy was calling.
In that sense, Fields' coaches -- and specifically his offensive coordinator who doesn't seem to know how to game-plan for a dual threat like Fields -- may in fact be a large part of the problem.
That doesn't mean Fields should have blurted it out in a press conference, though. Expect more damage control from the young quarterback in the coming days.