Best Sleeper Fantasy NBA Picks Tonight (Sengun, Haliburton, & Gilgeous-Alexander Among Top Targets)
By Joe Summers
Who wants to win some more money with a massive 14-game NBA slate tonight?
Best Sleeper Fantasy NBA Picks Tonight
Alperen Sengun MORE 25.5 Points + Assists vs. Grizzlies
Sengun is one of the most pleasant surprises of this young NBA season, emerging as the Rockets' best player for a team surprisingly in the playoff hunt. He's coming off a 30-point, five-assist performance against the Warriors and should feast once again tonight.
The Grizzlies are 17th in defensive rating (113.2) and while Jaren Jackson Jr. is an excellent defender, Sengun's unique ability to control the offense gives him an edge.
Sengun cleared this prop in five straight games and shows no signs of slowing down. Let's capitalize on the value with this line before oddsmakers adjust to Sengun's improvement.
Tyrese Haliburton MORE 34.5 Points + Assists vs. Raptors
After yesterday's unbelievable performance with 37 points and 16 assists, Haliburton has cleared this number in four of his last five games while averaging over 26 points and 11 assists per game this month.
He's been the most fun player in the league to watch this year and now takes on a Raptors team that ranks 17th in defensive rating (114.5) over the last 10 games.
Indiana leads the league in pace thanks to Haliburton's style, so we'll have plenty of possessions for the talented point guard to compile stats and hit this over.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MORE 42.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists vs. Bulls
This is a juicy matchup for the Thunder's leading scorer. Chicago is 16th in defensive rating (113) but struggles to contain opposing guards, giving Gilgeous-Alexander an opportunity to both score and distribute.
He's cleared this number in three of his last four matchups with the Bulls, including putting up a 31 points, 10 assists and five rebound performance last month.
Gilgeous-Alexander's crafty play and control of the game should allow him to dissect Chicago's mediocre defense.
He averages nearly six rebounds per game and the Bulls are 28th in true shooting percentage (54.2%), so I love combining the three stats to let Shai stuff the box score.
