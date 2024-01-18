Bill Belichick power rankings: Ranking 5 best destinations for Hall-of-Fame coach
Bill Belichick is a free agent for the first time in decades. Where should he go?
4. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are finally embarking in a new direction under Josh Harris, whose vast experience as a sports owner could accelerate his learning curve in the NFL. There's a world in which the Commanders turn to Belichick and cede significant control, banking on his cachet to revamp the team.
That said, Washington resides in the vaunted NFC East. How "vaunted" the division actually is following the postseason collapses of Dallas and Philadelphia is up for debate, but both those teams should win a lot of regular season games in 2024. The Commanders would face Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott on a regular basis. Also, there's the question of how talented the Commanders' roster currently is. Washington traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline. Belichick could relish control and influence, but he could also prefer a more complete roster to start with.
Few selling points are stronger than the No. 2 pick, however. The Commanders are going to land either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. Both have franchise QB potential. It's hard to imagine Belichick working with another rookie QB after the Mac Jones fiasco, but lest we forget, Jones made the Pro Bowl in year one. Outside forces conspired to sour that relationship, but Belichick has a generally strong track record with young quarterbacks.
If Washington were to hand Belichick control of the team and task him with reviving the franchise's tarnished reputation, that could appeal to the 71-year-old. It's fair to wonder how much longer Belichick will actually coach, but this is the exact kind of splashy move new ownership groups tend to love.