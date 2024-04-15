Love is blind: Phillies fan dumps a date to see the worst jerseys ever created
On Friday, the Phillies debuted their City Connect uniforms, which aren't exactly much to look at. However, to the surprise of many, a Phillies fan blew off a first date so she could see the jerseys in person.
By Curt Bishop
The Philadelphia Phillies recently revealed their City Connect uniforms, and they aren't exactly pleasant to look at. In fact, of all the City Connect uniforms that have been revealed, these may take the cake for being the worst.
On Friday, the Phillies debuted these hideous uniforms for their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team will be wearing these uniforms for every Friday home game.
One fan made a bold choice, skipping a first date so she could see the Phillies City Connect uniforms live for the first time.
The fan even held up a sign, apologizing to her date, Adam and explaining why she chose to cancel.
Phillies fan dumps date for horrendous uniforms
The fan was asked about why she canceled her date and was even confronted with the logic that she could have simply gone on Google to get a look at these new uniforms.
She did acknowledge that she had already seen them on the internet.
"Are you really not into Adam?," asked the man interviewing her. "Is this like the first date?"
The woman revealed that it was indeed the first date and said that she wasn't sure if she was going to reschedule the date with Adam.
"It depends on how he reacts to this," she said as she pointed to the sign. "If he's not supportive then it's not a real one."
This is certainly an odd reason to cancel a first date, especially for uniforms that aren't exactly easy on the eyes. Again, these City Connect uniforms may take the cake for being the worst ever created.
It's a bold move for sure, and it may ultimately come back to haunt her, depending on how Adam reacted to seeing that his date blew him off for a chance to see some ugly uniforms.