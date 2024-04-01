Phillies nightmare becomes reality with gross City Connect jersey reveal set
The Philadelphia Phillies City Connect uniforms could be a complete disaster.
By Curt Bishop
The Philadelphia Phillies will become the latest team to reveal their new City Connect uniforms.
Unfortunately, they're not much to look at if the leaks are to be believed.
Several teams have already revealed their City Connect threads, and many of them have turned out to be a complete disaster. Sadly, the Phillies are no different.
The Phils' City Connect uniforms are nothing like their regular uniforms which typically feature red and occasionally powder blue. However, these are a brutal mix of light blue, navy blue, white, and yellow, along with a patch on the left sleeve that reads 'Love' as a reference to Philadelphia being the 'City of Brotherly Love.'
On Twitter, Phillies insider Luke Arcaini tweeted a photo of the City Connect jersey that features Zack Wheeler's name and number on the back.
Phillies reveal disastrous City Connect threads
Again, many teams have failed with their City Connect uniforms, but this one might just take the cake for being the worst.
This looks nothing like a Phillies uniform should and features none of the Phillies typical colors. The blue and yellow are meant to resemble the city's flag, though the font is just ridiculous-looking.
These uniforms will first be worn on Friday, April 12 and from then on, the Phillies will wear them for every Friday home game.
The question is why these uniforms were not only made but approved by MLB. The 'Love' patch is clever as it fits the theme for the city of Philadelphia and also features the Liberty Bell. But that's pretty much the only saving grace here.
We can only hope that going forward, Nike will do a better job creating City Connect jerseys. But each time they create a new one, they seem to generate the same backlash from fans and media members.
The St. Louis Cardinals are another team that will be revealing their City Connect threads later on this season. Hopefully those uniforms will be slightly better than these.
These Phillies jerseys certainly set a low bar.