Blue Jays bullpen has 6 relievers that you should pay attention to

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best, most under-the-radar bullpens heading into the 2024 season.

By Jake Kleiner

Tim Mayza from his breakout '23 season
Tim Mayza from his breakout '23 season / Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages
2. Yimi Garcia 

Yimi Garcia, similar to Chad Green, is one of the more recognizable names in this Toronto bullpen. Having come over from a high-leverage role with the Astros in 2021, Garcia was a highly touted signing in 2022.

During the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Jays, Garcia pitched 61 and 66 innings, respectively, posing a 1.15 WHIP and 3.23 xERA.These numbers show that Garcia has been consistently reliable for the Jays and can continue to be a crucial arm as this team chases the right to some October baseball.

1. Bowden Francis 

Bowden Francis is unlike any other player in this group - he will be entering his second major league season and has only pitched 36.1 career total innings. The about that is, in that very limited time, he was really good; pitching to a 1.73 ERA a 0.83 WHIP, and a K/BB% of 20. Francis is expected to make the Opening Day roster, so pay close attention to how this next season pans out for him.

Francis was not a highly-ranked prospect, but his numbers throughout his minor-league journey back up the idea that he will be a consistently stable arm in the big leagues. Through his two most recent full seasons in 2019 and 2021, he pitched 275.1 innings, struck out 301 batters, and had a sub 4.00 ERA.

