Blue Jays bullpen has 6 relievers that you should pay attention to
The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best, most under-the-radar bullpens heading into the 2024 season.
By Jake Kleiner
2. Yimi Garcia
Yimi Garcia, similar to Chad Green, is one of the more recognizable names in this Toronto bullpen. Having come over from a high-leverage role with the Astros in 2021, Garcia was a highly touted signing in 2022.
During the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Jays, Garcia pitched 61 and 66 innings, respectively, posing a 1.15 WHIP and 3.23 xERA.These numbers show that Garcia has been consistently reliable for the Jays and can continue to be a crucial arm as this team chases the right to some October baseball.
1. Bowden Francis
Bowden Francis is unlike any other player in this group - he will be entering his second major league season and has only pitched 36.1 career total innings. The about that is, in that very limited time, he was really good; pitching to a 1.73 ERA a 0.83 WHIP, and a K/BB% of 20. Francis is expected to make the Opening Day roster, so pay close attention to how this next season pans out for him.
Francis was not a highly-ranked prospect, but his numbers throughout his minor-league journey back up the idea that he will be a consistently stable arm in the big leagues. Through his two most recent full seasons in 2019 and 2021, he pitched 275.1 innings, struck out 301 batters, and had a sub 4.00 ERA.